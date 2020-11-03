Filmed Version of SpongeBob Musical, With Bonus Sing-Along Edition, Now Available

The filmed version of The SpongeBob Musical is available for purchase on DVD starting today, November 3. Buy the DVD here.

This release is the full, extended-length taping of the Broadway musical, along with an exclusive sing-along edition only available on this DVD. The show aired on Nickelodeon in December 2019.

The taped version of the show featured Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks, and Tom Kenny as Patchy the Pirate.

The ensemble includes Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., and Allan Washington.

Conceived and directed by Tina Landau, the musical has original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, the Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny, and Andy Paley. Coulton also contributes additional lyrics.

The show includes a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tom Kitt, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. It is produced for television by Austin Shaw and directed by Glenn Weiss. The production has scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey and Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

