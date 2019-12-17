Eden Espinosa and More Join Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert

Manhattan Concert Productions has announced additional casting for its upcoming concert performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on February 17, 2020, at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk will share the role of Narrator in the performance, joining the previously announced Noah Galvin as Joseph in the cast.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph is a reimagining of the Bible story of Joseph, his 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors. The musical, which originated as a concept album in 1969, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The concert performance will feature a star-studded company, a chorus of 300 singers, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra. Michael Arden will direct, with musical direction by Stephen Oremus. Additional details will be announced later.