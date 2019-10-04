Driving Miss Daisy Reading to Feature Original Stars Morgan Freeman and Dana Ivey

Original stars Dana Ivey and Morgan Freeman will reunite for a one-night-only reading of Alfred Uhry's Driving Miss Daisy, set to take place November 11 at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.

Freeman and Ivey will return to the roles of Hoke and Daisy, alongside Walter Bobbie, who will direct and play the role of Boolie, which he understudied in the off-Broadway premiere production at Playwrights Horizons in 1987. The play won the Pulitzer Price, and the 1989 film adaptation went on to win four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Uhry.

This reading of Driving Miss Daisy will serve as a benefit for the Acting Company.