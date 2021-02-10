Downloadable Broadway Valentines for the Theater Lover in Your Life

Valentine's Day is almost here (it's Sunday, February 14, for all of us who've realized that time is meaningless), and you probably still need a Broadway-themed card for the musical-theater lover in your life. So here we are once again to solve your problems with our printable valentines, featuring some of your favorite Broadway characters from recent seasons. Some of these are new for 2021, others are some greatest hits, but whether you're a Beetlejuice who refuses to be evicted from Lydia's heart, or a Christine begging her Phantom to keep his mask on, we've got you covered.

The Phantom of the Opera

Cats

Hamilton

Jagged Little Pill

The Wedding Singer

Bloodsong of Love

Beetlejuice

Six

The Prom

