Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 the Musical to Tour North America

Work Light Productions has announced that 9 to 5 the Musical will begin touring North America this autumn.

Featuring a book by Patricia Resnick (the original screenwriter of the 1980 comedy film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton) and a score by Parton, 9 to 5 the Musical is about Doralee, Violet, and Judy, three co-workers pushed to the brink by their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a male boss. But will a misunderstanding over rat poison and a little light kidnapping provide just the opportunity to bring some much-needed reform to the office?

Directed by Jeff Calhoun, this production opened at the West End's Savoy Theatre in 2019 before touring around the United Kingdom and premiering in Australia at Sydney's Capitol Theatre earlier this year.

In her review of the West End run, Sarah Crompton of WhatsOnStage described 9 to 5 as, "Perfectly pitched for its audience who are all out to forget the 9 to 5 and have a really good time."

The production features choreography by Lisa Stevens, set and costume design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, video design by Nina Dunn, and musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland.

Tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.