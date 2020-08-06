Do You Know the "Answers" to the "Best Dramatic Actor Tonys" Jeopardy! Category?

Broadway is a regular category on the Jeopardy! board. While the show has been replaying classic episodes, the one that re-aired on August 5, from the 2002 Million Dollar Masters Tournament, included a category about Best Actor in a Play Tony winners. Can you guess the names of these legendary actors (in the form of a question, of course)?

For $400

(© Jeopardy!)

For $800

(© Jeopardy!)

For $1200

(© Jeopardy!)

For $1600

(© Jeopardy!)

For $2000

(© Jeopardy!)

Answers: 1. Who is Brian Dennehy? 2. Who is James Earl Jones? 3. Who is Hal Holbrook? 4. Who is Ralph Bellamy? 5. Who is Ralph Fiennes?