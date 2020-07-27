Disney Releases Full Proshot Version of Tangled Cruise Ship Musical

Disney has released a full, professionally shot video of its Disney Cruise Line production of Tangled: The Musical. The hour-long, Broadway-style production was filmed in 2015 and features songs from the 2010 film and three new numbers created for this stage edition by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. Watch it below:

The video features the original cast of Tangled: Elisha Ainsley as Rapunzel, Jimmy Larkin (Guard/Drunk Thug/Lantern Seller), David Wright Jr. (Guard, Gunther Thug, Townsperson), Nick Pankuch (Flynn Rider), Cate Cozzens (Queen, Fan, Killer Thug), Elliott Litherland (King/Captain/Thor Thug), Kyle Blair (Sage/Guard/Hook Hand Thug/Baker), Alison Davi (Lady/Fan/Guard/Wild Girl), Maris Fernandes (Lady/Fan/Guard/Fruit Seller), Courtney Leigh Halford (Nurse/Fan/Atilla Thug/Town Mom), Jeffrey Todd Stevens (Stabbington/Big Nose Thug/Flag Seller), Jacob Chancellor (Stabbington, Vladimir Thug/Metals Seller), Charis Vaughn (Fan, Bruiser Thug, Balloon Seller), Sydney Patrick (Girl/Fan), Katie Whetsell (Mother Gothel), Emma Burkholder (Rapunzel Double/Townsperson/Puppeteer), David Colston Corris (Maximus/Guard), Eric Deiboldt (Boy/Ulf Thug/Guard), and Jack Hazelton (Flynn Double/Fang/Townsperson/Puppeteer), along with swings Karl Urban and Raye Lederman.

Gordon Greenberg directs, with arrangements and orchestrations by Timothy Williams, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, sound design by Cricket S. Mysers, puppet design by Michael Curry, costume design by Paloma Young, scenic design by Bradley Kaye, and choreography by Connor Gallagher.