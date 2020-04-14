Disney Family Singalong to Feature Donny Osmond, John Stamos, Kristin Chenoweth, and More

Ryan Seacrest will host The Disney Family Singalong, a nationwide event that will feature stars and their families singing their favorite Disney songs from home. The event will air Thursday, April 16, at 8pm ET on ABC.

The event will feature a vocal warmup by Kristin Chenoweth, an introduction by Elle Fanning, and a performance of "We're All in This Together" from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: the Series, and Zombies cast members including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and more.

The set list for the concert is as follows:

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

"A Spoonful of Sugar" – Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" – Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" – Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" – Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney's Aladdin

"Gaston" – Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" – Auli'i Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm in Love" – Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" – Darren Criss

"I'll Make a Man out of You" – Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" – John Stamos

"Let It Go" – Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessities" – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

"Under the Sea" – Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend in Me" – Josh Groban