Daveed Diggs, Noah Galvin, and More Join The 24 Hour Plays

The 24 Hour Plays will release a new set of Viral Monologues tonight on IGTV @24hourplays and at 24hourplays.com/viral-monologues. Twenty-four actors have been paired with prominent theater writers, who have crafted unique pieces especially for their actors. From 6pm until midnight, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

Participating performers this week include Kelly Aucoin, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Anna Baryshnikov, Nicholas Braun, Marylouise Burke, Juliana Canfield, Ty Defoe, Daveed Diggs, Ashley Fink, Noah Galvin, Clark Gregg, Damon Gupton, Ryan Haddad, Josh Hamilton, William Jackson Harper, Daniel K. Isaac, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, muMs, Coral Peña, Danny Pudi, Michael Shannon, Jessica St. Clair, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

Writing the monologues are Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Eric Bogosian, Bekah Brunstetter, Joseph Dougherty, Kristoffer Diaz, Sarah Gancher, Gracie Gardner, Stephen Adly Guirgis, J. Holtham, Lily Houghton, Elizabeth Irwin, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Aaron Wigdor Levy, David Lindsay-Abaire, Tim J. Lord, Gabe McKinley, Dan O'Brien, Anya Richkind, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Charly Evon Simpson, Alena Smith, and Tracey Scott Wilson.

"The world changed this week and The 24 Hour Plays did too," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. "We've always made work about the most challenging moments in our lives, from 9/11 to Hurricane Sandy to the 2016 election, but writing and performing new plays in 24 hours without gathering was a singular challenge. We hope that this moment offers even more people the chance to learn about our small non-profit theater organization, so that we'll be able to continue our unique artistic work for years to come."