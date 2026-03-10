Bosco Will Tour the Country With The Marvelous Miss Gender

The new show from the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant will play 33 cities, including Detroit, Cleveland, New York, Washington, and Los Angeles.

RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist, writer, and creative producer Bosco will tour her solo theatrical production The Marvelous Miss Gender to 33 cities across the US this July and August. The tour is presented by Murray & Peter.

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Bosco, The Marvelous Miss Gender is a two-act musical comedy that introduces her supervillain alter ego: Miss Gender. Inspired by Batman: The Animated Series, Kill Bill, Elvira, and Pee-wee’s Playhouse, The Marvelous Miss Gender is a send up of current sociopolitical topics.

The tour will kick off at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Detroit on July 8. Other stops include Cleveland on July 9, New York on July 10, Los Angeles on July 30, and Chicago on August 13. The tour will conclude in Buffalo, NY, on August 16.

Click here for a complete list of tour stops.