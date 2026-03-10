The Public Theater Will Remount NAATCO's Henry VI As Part Of Its Summer Season

The Public Theater and NAATCO (National Asian American Theatre Company) have announced that a remount of NAATCO’s production of Henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts will run June 9-July 19 at Public Theater’s Newman Theater, with an official opening on June 21.

Shakespeare’s Henry VI, Parts 1-3, a saga of a nation spinning wildly out of control, has been condensed into two parts, adapted and directed by Stephen Brown-Fried, and will be performed in rep. Part 1: Foreign Wars kicks off with the funeral of King Henry V, leaving his infant son on the throne and sending the country into decades of spiraling chaos both abroad and at home. Part 2: Civil Strife takes place nearly 30 years later, as nascent domestic feuds rapidly metastasize into the full-blown civil war known as the War of the Roses.

The cast includes Tommy Bo as John Talbot, Rajesh Bose as York, Kimiye Corwin as Somerset, Myka Cue as Joan, John Haggerty as Talbot, Ðavid Lee Huỳnh as Charles, the Dauphin, Anna Ishida as Warwick, Paul Juhn as Suffolk, Mia Katigbak as Gloucester, Teresa Avia Lim as Margaret, Orville Mendoza as Jack Cade, Jon Norman Schneider as Henry VI, David Shih as Edward of York, Julyana Soelistyo as Richard, Sue Jin Song as Bedford, and James Yaegashi as Winchester.

The production features scenic design by dots, costume design by threeASFOUR, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Kate Marvin, and prop management by Thomas Jenkeleit.