Jane Fonda to Star in Climate Change Musical Dear Everything

The performance will be held on Earth Day, April 22, at BAM.

Academy Award winner and climate activist Jane Fonda will star in the New York premiere of Dear Everything: A Musical Uprising for the Earth at BAM’s Howard Gilman Opera House for a one-night engagement on Earth Day, April 22. The folk-pop musical is written by Tony Award winner V (formerly Eve Ensler), Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell, and Eren Cannata and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

Created as an artistic response to our climate emergency, Dear Everything is about teenager Sophia, who galvanizes her fellow young people to stop the adults in a small town from trying to sacrifice the nearby forests for money. Fonda, whose Jane Fonda Climate PAC helps elect climate champions on the state and local level, is the production’s narrator.

The cast also includes Crystal Monee Hall, YDE, Paravi, Luke Ferrari, Michael Williams, Brittany Campbell, Javier Muñoz, Terence Archie, and Benny Elledge.

The performance incorporates young artists and climate advocates. Local youth choirs are featured in the role of the “Earth Choir.” At BAM, the choir will include the Broadway for Arts Education Choir and the Brooklyn Music School Choir.

Filmmaker, entrepreneur, V-Day board member, and climate activist Maya Penn contributed to the development of the piece and designed the production’s artwork.