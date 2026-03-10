John Patrick Shanley, Bekah Brunstetter, and More to Contribute Short Plays to Transcendency Rising

Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB), off-Broadway’s leading theater company advancing artists with disabilities, presents Transcendency Rising: Short Plays About Defying Limitation, a new evening of original short works running March 21-April 11 at Theatre Row.

The production features six new plays exploring various aspects of transcendence–or moving beyond challenging circumstances–to reach higher ground. The new plays are written by Pulitzer Prize and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley, Tony Award nominee Lyle Kessler, Tony Award nominee Bekah Brunstetter, Cate Allen, Kathryn Grant, Jeff Tabnick, and more.

As with all TBTB productions designed for accessibility and inclusion, every performance will be fully captioned and utilize audio description.

The lineup of plays includes From Buffalos by Adam Linn, directed by Nicholas Viselli, and featuring Fareeda Pasha; How The Universal Will Spends Its Sundays by Jeff Tabnick, directed by Eric Nightengale, and featuring Ann Marie Morelli, Dan Teachout, Aya Ibaraki, and Melanie Portsche; Monologue by Tatiana G. Rivera, directed by Nicholas Viselli, and featuring Katharine Rose Kessler; Forgotten Corners Of Your Dark, Dark Place by Bekah Brunstetter, directed by Brian Leahy Doyle, and featuring Jennifer Elizabeth Bradley, Jamie Petrone, Amanda Cortinas, and Emma Shafer; Original Monologue by Marc Winski, directed by Nicholas Viselli, and featuring Marc Winski; The Upside Down Man by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Ivette Dumeng, and featuring Nelson Avidon and Veronica Cruz; Sounds of Stillness by Dipti Mehta, directed by Nicholas Viselli, and featuring Dipti Mehta; The Calling by Kathryn Grant, directed by Ann Marie Morelli, and featuring Carla Brandberg, Scott Barton, Enrique Huili, and Melanie Portsche; Redemption by Lyle Kessler, directed by Nicholas Viselli, and featuring Xen Theo; and The Body Is a Waiting Room for Ghosts by Cate Allen, directed by Pamela Sabaugh, and featuring Samantha Debicki, Stuart Green, John Little, Ann Flanagan, and Christine Bruno.