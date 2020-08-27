Corey Cott, Aaron Lazar, Kim Cattrall Featured in New Fox Series Filthy Rich

Broadway vets Corey Cott and Aaron Lazar are set to star in the new Fox series Filthy Rich, premiering Monday, September 21, at 9pm ET.

Filthy Rich has a cast led by Emmy winners Kim Cattrall and Gerald McRaney. McRaney plays the patriarch of a Southern family, famed for creating a Christian television network. Following his death in a plane crash, his wife (Cattrall) and children are stunned to discover that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Cott plays their son Eric, with Lazar as Reverend Paul Thomas, one of the ministers on the family's television network.

The series also stars Emmy winner Steve Harris, Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreling, and Olivia Macklin. Cattrall also serves as a producer on the series.

Created by Tate Taylor, Filthy Rich is an adaptation of the New Zealand series of the same name, created by Gavin Strawhan and Rachel Lang.