Come From Away Inspiration Beverley Bass to Pen Children's Book About Career

Beverley Bass, whose life story is immortalized in the musical Come From Away, has written a picture-book autobiography detailing her experiences as the first female pilot promoted to captain by American Airlines.

Bass, now retired, is the author of Me and the Sky: Beverely Bass, Pioneering Pilot, written with Cynthia Williams and illustrated by Joanie Stone. The book, published by Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers and geared toward ages 4-8, will be released on September 10.

Bass is portrayed in the Broadway production of Come From Away by Tony nominee Jenn Colella. The book will explore her life and tell of how "she went from an ambitious young girl gazing up at the sky to a groundbreaking pilot smiling down from the cockpit."