Broadway Records to Release Secondhand Lions World Premiere Recording

Broadway Records will release the world premiere recording of the musical Secondhand Lions, featuring a score by Alan Zachary and Michael Winer and a book by Rupert Holmes.

Based on the 2003 film, this 2013 musical premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. The recording will feature original cast members Gregg Edelman, Jenny Powers, Kevin Earley, Jason Danieley, and Wendi Bergamini, as well as James Naughton, Brian Flores, Emily Gardenhire, Deon'te Goodman, Alexa Green, Nehal Joshi, Garrett Long, Andrew Mayer, Chessa Metz, Trey Middleton, Ramone Owens, and Ava Della Pietra. The album also features a song cut from the show, performed by Stephanie J. Block.

The recording will be available digitally everywhere music is sold on Friday, October 2. The album is produced by Zachary and Weiner, Michael Croiter, and Dominick Amendum.

In Secondhand Lions, an introverted boy named Walter is left on the doorstep of his great-uncles, Hub and Garth McCann — two old eccentric curmudgeons with a mysterious past and a fortune stashed away. An unlikely family is born when the McCann brothers recount exotic tales of adventure and romance from their youth, inspiring Walter to become a man, while Walter in turn reignites their lust for life.