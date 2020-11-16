Broadway Cares to Stream Who's Holiday!, Starring Lesli Margherita

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will ring in the holiday season with a benefit stream of Matthew Lombardo's play Who's Holiday!, running free online December 11-15.

The solo show was filmed during its 2017 run at the Westside Theatre, with Lesli Margherita as a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a trailer in the hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party, she recounts the fateful night she met the Grinch, and the turn of events her life has taken over the past 40 years.

Who's Holiday! was directed onstage by Carl Andress and filmed by David Kane. The production has set design by David Gallo, costume design by Jess Goldstein, wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, lighting design by Ken Billington and Jonathan Spencer, and sound design by Bart Fasbender.