Broadway Cares to Live Stream Disney Benefit Concert for COVID-19 Relief Fund

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will present a free livestream of its Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway benefit concert on Monday, April 13, at 7pm ET. The concert, which took place last November, is being aired to raise money for the organization's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Frozen's Ryan McCartan will host the live stream from his family's basement and will interview Disney's Broadway veterans from their homes throughout the evening.

The concert features performances by Jelani Alladin, Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Ashley Brown, Kerry Butler, Lauryn Ciardullo, Gavin Creel, Merle Dandridge, Lindiwe Dlamini, Bongi Duma, Susan Egan, Andrew Barth Feldman, Bradley Gibson, Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Gonzalez, April Holloway, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Jacobs, Ramona Keller, Nina LaFarga, Tamika Lawrence, Norm Lewis, Kara Lindsay, Tshidi Manye, Sbusiso Ngema, Ashley Park, Adam Pascal, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael James Scott, Sherie Rene Scott, Kissy Simmons, Josh Strickland, Katie Terza, Marisha Wallace, Rema Webb, Alton Fitzgerald White, and Syndee Winters.

The show also includes a reunion of 18 Newsies from the show's Broadway and national touring productions, and a performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices.

The stream can be watched here.