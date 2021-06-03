BKLYN The Musical, Performances From Back to the Future and Six, and More This Weekend

Here's a look at some of the big events streaming soon.

Olly Dobson and Roger Bart in Back to the Future

(© Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

The final performance of the sold-out run of The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre will be streamed for free as a live YouTube broadcast on Sunday, June 6, at 2pm ET (11am PT, 7pm BST). The concert will include performances from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Six, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, & Juliet, Les Misérables, Disney's The Lion King, The Prince of Egypt, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Back to the Future The Musical, and Pretty Woman The Musical. The show will be available to watch in its entirety on The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel for the seven days following the broadcast.

BKLYN The Musical will stream for three performances only June 4-6 . The musical is a tapestry of stories: a girl named Brooklyn, searching for the father she never knew; a troupe of street performers, struggling to be heard as artists... and seen as human beings; and an epic battle between two divas, each striving to become The Queen Of The City. The cast includes Diana DeGarmo, Miguel Cervantes, Taylor Iman Jones, Quentin Earl Darrington, Felicia Boswell, and Thom Sesma, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina. For tickets, click here.

Glenn Close and Jake Gyllenhaal are two of the performers slated to sing in Show of Titles.

(© Janie Willison/David Gordon)

Dozens of Broadway stars will come together to sing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals in Show of Titles, a special benefit for the Actors Fund. The concert will be livestreamed on Stellar on June 13 at 8pm EST and will be available for viewing for a limited time. Slated performers include Annaleigh Ashford, Glenn Close, Len Cariou, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams, and Patrick Wilson. Click here for tickets and more information about Show of Titles.

Tony nominee Alfred Molina and Emmy winner Dorothy Lyman are set to headline the next monthly digital presentation of Lyman's play We Have to Hurry, streaming live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5, at 8pm and Sunday, June 6, at 3pm. The heartwarming new play, about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark during the sunset years of life, is directed by Patricia Vanstone. Proceeds will benefit the Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets are available here.

TheaterMania will stream the filmed off-Broadway production of Ed Dixon's solo show Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose May 24-July 18. The one-act play chronicles Dixon's 20-year friendship with George Rose, the two-time Tony-winning character actor known for starring in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, My Fair Lady, and The Pirates of Penzance, who was tortured and beaten to death in the Dominican Republic in 1988. Tickets are $25. To purchase, click here or click the BUY button above.

Ismenia Mendes, Lucy Taylor, Marceline Hugot, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Karen Kandel in Marys Seacole.

(© Julieta Cervantes)

Lincoln Center Theater will present a free stream of its 2019 LCT3 production Marys Seacole, written by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. The drama will be available via Broadway On Demand June 10-July 4. To register for free tickets, click here.

Joe Morton and Sally Murphy

(© David Gordon/Tricia Baron)

Joe Morton and Sally Murphy will star in a streaming production of Cornelius Eady's Brutal Imagination, available May 20-June 7 via the Vineyard Theatre. Morton and Murphy starred in the original 2001 production of the drama, which is based on Eady's poem cycle about the 1994 case of Susan Smith, a white woman from South Carolina who claimed that a Black man had kidnapped her children. An FBI search ensued until Smith confessed that the man did not exist and she had, in fact, drowned her kids. For tickets and more information, click here.

Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony-nominated production of The Importance of Being Earnest will stream May 1-June 30. Directed by and starring Tony Award nominee Brian Bedford in his final stage performance, The Importance of Being Earnest features the original Broadway company performing Oscar Wilde's comedic masterpiece. To get access, click here.

​​

Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman, who starred in the off-Broadway debut of Eleanor Burgess's The Niceties, reprise their roles for this virtual presentation.

(© T Charles Erickson)

Starting May 27, Manhattan Theatre Club in association with The Huntington will present the virtual premiere of Eleanor Burgess's The Niceties, starring original off-Broadway cast members Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman. The show is free and will be available until June 13. Viewers can sign up to see it here.

Now streaming online, Changemakers, a collection of 20 original, two-minute plays and musicals inspired by community leaders, activists, and front-line workers who have fought for change over the course of the past year. Changemakers explores our nation's most critical current events, told through a series of comic and dramatic vignettes created specifically for this moment. This collaborative work, written by commissioned playwrights working alongside students from University of Kansas, premiered this spring before a limited, in-person audience, and is now streaming, for free, on YouTube. To watch, click here.

Nick Blaemire and Van Hughes

(images provided by the production )

MCC Theater will present a free streaming concert featuring selections from the new musical Space Dogs on Monday, June 28, at 7pm ET. It will remain available through July 1. Written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking story of Laika, a stray dog who is sent to space during the Cold War by a top-secret Russian scientist. Laika made history as the first animal to orbit the Earth, but she was only supplied with one meal, seven days' worth of oxygen, and died from overheating within hours of liftoff. For tickets and more information, click here.

From Broadway to off-Broadway, from music to magic, TheaterMania Streaming offers you the best live-streams and videos on demand in the world of performing arts. For more information, click here and watch the trailer below: