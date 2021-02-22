Bill Camp to Star in Filmed Production of Samuel Beckett's First Love

Emmy and Tony nominee Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit) will star in a filmed production of Samuel Beckett's First Love, directed by JoAnne Akalaitis.

Theatre for a New Audience will premiere the work on Vimeo, February 25 at 7pm ET through March 1 at 7pm ET. It was recorded remotely over Zoom at Camp's home in Vermont.

The creative team includes Eamonn Farrell (video design), Jennifer Tipton (lighting design), and Kaye Voyce (scenic and costume design).

First Love is a Beckett short story that tells the story of a man's obsession with a woman who, against his will, "once inflamed his desire and brought him in from the cold." The staging includes the full text of Beckett's piece, at the request of his estate.

Admission is free, but registration is required.

