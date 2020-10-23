Antonio Banderas to Direct and Star in Spanish-Language Production of Company

Antonio Banderas will follow up his Spanish-language production of A Chorus Line with a new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. The fall 2021 production will be staged in the round at his theater, Teatro del Soho Caixabank, in Málaga, Spain.

Banderas will direct and also star as Bobby, the protagonist, whose 35th birthday is the centerpiece of the musical. He is planning to start rehearsals in August 2021, with the show running for eight months before touring to other Spanish cities. He previously played Zach in A Chorus Line, a production he had hoped to bring to New York.

Further details about Company are forthcoming. There is no word if they are planning to take the production to Barcelona.