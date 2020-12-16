Do You Know the Response to This Broadway Final Jeopardy! Clue That Stumped Everyone?

It was a Final Jeopardy! clue that stumped all three contestants, but we're pretty sure that if you're a theater fan, you knew the correct response instantly.

On Friday, December 11, the nightly gameshow ended with the category "Broadway Revivals." The clue, as posed by the late, great Alex Trebek, was as follows:

"Ads for the 2020 revival of this musical said, "Something's coming. Something good"; a new movie version is also coming."

Reigning champion Kendra wagered $5,500 and guessed Sweet Charity. Nazar wagered $1,785 and guessed Wicked. Kate wagered $6,401 and (inexplicably) also guessed Wicked.

But we all know the correct response, right?