Andrew Barth Feldman Joins High School Musical: the Musical: the Series Cast on Disney Plus

Dear Evan Hansen star and 2018 Jimmy Awards winner Andrew Barth Feldman will guest-star in the upcoming second season of the Disney Plus series High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, currently in production in Salt Lake City.

Feldman will play a French exchange student named Antoine. In season 2 of the series, the East High Wildcats are preparing a production of Beauty and the Beast, while facing off against their rival school to win at a prestigious student theater competition. The show is created and executive produced by Tim Federle.

The new season will also guest star Asher Angel, who will play a student named Jack. Angel and Feldman join fellow guest stars Derek Hough, Roman Banks, and Olivia Rose Keegan. The cast is led by Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

