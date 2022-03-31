Alice Ripley to Reprise Tony-Winning Role in Immersive Next to Normal

The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal is getting an immersive makeover in Spain this summer. Producers Pablo del Campo and Jordi Sellas have announced that the piece will be adapted in a live immersive musical theater format — set to premiere at the Festival Grec de Barcelona this July — and will bring along its original Tony-winning star.

Alice Ripley will reprise her 2009 Tony-winning performance as Diana, a mother struggling with her worsening bipolar disorder. Joining her in the cast will be Andy Señor Jr., Jade Laurel, Eloi Gomez, and Lewis Edgar. Tony nominee Adam Pascal will play Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine in a virtual format.

Directed by Simon Pittman, this 60-minute immersive rendering of Next to Normal is officially blessed by the show's award-winning writers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. Tommy Mayer Wolf will provide music direction.

With no sets or props, Next to Normal will play a 20,000 square-foot venue, utilizing a surround-sound system and 360-degree projections to create an immersive experience that places the audience alongside the actors. Performances will take place at IDEAL, a European incubator art center led by executive producer Jordi Sellas.

Next to Normal opened on Broadway in April 2009, and was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, winning three: Best Original Score, Best Orchestration, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Ripley).

