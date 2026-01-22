Wallace Shawn to Star in Off-Broadway Revival of His Play The Fever

The Fever runs in repertory with What We Did Before Our Moth Days.

Wallace Shawn will perform his solo drama The Fever on Sunday and Monday evenings during the run of his new play, What We Did Before Our Moth Days.

The Fever will be presented beginning Monday, February 16, in repertory with Moth Days, which stars Hope Davis, Josh Hamilton, John Early, and Maria Dizzia. André Gregory directs.

In The Fever, an unnamed American traveler in a war-torn country reflects on the disparity between his rarified existence and the horrors of the real world after he witnesses a political execution taking place outside his window.

What We Did Before Our Moth Days, beginning performance February 4, and The Fever, will run at the Greenwich House Theater

Shawn’s latest work is directed by his longtime collaborator André Gregory, a theatrical relationship that has lasted 40 years. Together, they created the legendary films My Dinner with André and Vanya on 42nd Street, as well as plays like The Designated Mourner and Grasses of a Thousand Colors.

In What We Did Before Our Moth Days, a father, mother, son, and the father’s longtime mistress tell the story of their lives.

The creative team for What We Did Before Our Moth Days includes scenic designer Riccardo Hernández, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Jennifer Tipton, and sound designer/composer Bruce Odland.