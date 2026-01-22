Chess, Starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, Is Getting a Cast Recording

The cast is set to record the album on January 26.

The cast of Chess will record a Broadway cast album on Monday, January 26. A release date will be announced shortly.

Chess stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher. The cast also features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, and Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill. The ensemble includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Chloé Nadon, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, Travis Ward-Osborne, and Katie Webber.

In Chess, featuring music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, based on an idea by Rice, two of the greatest chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory as the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

This production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Lorin Latarro has a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer, and music supervision by Brian Usifer.