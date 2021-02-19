Alan Menken Dishes on Enchanted Sequel, Little Mermaid Remake, Night at Museum Musical

Alan Menken has spilled all on the new episode on the eleven podcast. The multi-award-winning composer, who has worked on some legendary films and stage shows, has provided an update on his plethora of projects.

First, discussing his new sequel to the hit Disney film Enchanted, Menken said: "The sequel to Enchanted was basically started during the pandemic and now ready to start filming." Amy Adams will return for the musical feature.

He also discussed working with Lin-Manuel Miranda to bring The Little Mermaid to the live-action big screen: "There is some rapping in it and I really can't take much credit for the rap aspect of it...There's some very Menken songs, there's some very Miranda songs. But it's all the blend of Menken-Miranda....Right now it's in the hands of the amazing Rob Marshall and as we speak they are in London right now filming."

Menken had a lot of love for Halle Bailey, who will be taking on the lead role of Ariel: "Oh my gosh, she is adorable and so talented. I met Halle at the recording sessions… I did have to be educated in terms of what she and her sister do together, which is incredible. She is an amazing talent, a beautiful girl, and I got to meet her family."

Finally, the Beauty and the Beast composer teased his work on a stage version of Night at the Museum saying: "I completed a musical of Night at the Museum, which is now in discussion with directors, and when the pandemic ends we are ready to go."