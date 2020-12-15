A Tribute to Ann Reinking: 6 Videos That Show Off Her One-of-a-Kind Talent

The death of Tony-winning dancer and choreographer Ann Reinking last weekend, at the age of 71, sent shockwaves through the theater community. Reinking was not only one of the industry's greatest dancers and an important torchbearer of the work of Bob Fosse, but a proud mentor to the younger generations of artists. Here, we look back at some of her greatest moments on stage and screen.

1. "There'll Be Some Changes Made" — All That Jazz, 1979

2. "We Got Annie" — Annie, 1982

3. "Rosie" — Bye Bye Birdie, 1991

4. "Roxie" — Chicago, 1996

5. "Big Noise From Winnetka" — Dancin', 1978

6. "Charlie's Place" — Over Here!, 1974