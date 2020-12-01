6 Arts Organizations to Consider This #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday again, and this year, your favorite charities could use donations more than ever. With the theater industry hit incredibly hard during the pandemic, here are some theater-related charities to consider contributing to today. Amid the holiday season, why not take this opportunity to try to make a difference in the lives of Broadway, off-Broadway, and aspiring theater professionals, who have been out of work for nearly the entire year?

The Actors Fund

Founded in 1882, the Actors Fund is a national human services organization that seeks to meet the needs of the entertainment community with a unique understanding of the challenges involved in a life in the arts. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development, and more. Since mid-March, the Actors Fund has distributed more than $16.9 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 13,900 people in need across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and some international union members.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, funding the social service work of the Actors Fund and award grants to AIDS service organizations nationwide. Thanks to Broadway Cares' supporters, more than $10 million in grants has been awarded since the pandemic started, providing groceries, medication, rent, healthcare, and emergency help. It's a need that continues to grow as unemployment benefits end and worsening economic conditions loom.

A BroaderWay

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, A BroaderWay is dedicated to offering girls from urban communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs. The emphasis is on building self-esteem, developing leadership qualities, and striving for personal and social achievement. This is done through various year-round programs, including Camp BroaderWay.

Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP)

ASTEP was conceived by Broadway musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Juilliard students to transform the lives of youth using the most powerful tool they had: their art. Today, ASTEP connects performing and visual artists with youth from underserved communities in the US and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty. Since March, ASTEP has helped feed 2,000 families in the South Bronx, reconfigured its programming to accommodate online learning, and created the Changemakers Scholarship program.

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

Founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, Broadway Advocacy Coalition has since grown into a multi-disciplinary organization uniting artists with legal experts and community leaders to have a lasting impact on policy issues including criminal justice reform, education equity, and immigration.

Broadway Dreams

Established in 2006 by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals.

