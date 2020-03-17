5 Irish Movie Musicals to Watch This St. Patrick's Day

It's a very different St. Patrick's Day this year. Instead of going to parades, bars, and parties, we're eating Irish soda bread in self-quarantine. But just because we're home doesn't mean we can't have fun, and for theater people, we've got it covered. Here are five Irish movie-musicals to watch throughout the day and night that will have you singing along.

1. Finian's Rainbow

Francis Ford Coppola's 1968 film is an adaptation of the Broadway musical, with a screenplay and lyrics by original writers E.Y. Harburg and Fred Saidy and music by Burton Lane. The plot is very, very silly (and not entirely politically correct), but if you can look past the story of a lovable Irishman who steals a pot of gold and the leprechaun hot on his tail, you'll be able to hear some of the most beautiful showtunes of the theatrical golden age: "Old Devil Moon," "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?," and "Look to the Rainbow," among them.

2. Once

John Carney's 2007 film tells the story of a loner Irish musician who falls in love with Czech flower seller. Originally a vehicle for songwriters Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, who one an Oscar for their song "Falling Slowly," the movie was brought to the stage in 2011, winning the 2012 Tony for Best Musical. But the charm of the movie can't be beat.

3. Sing Street

Another John Carney film, this one from 2016, was set to make its Broadway debut this season. This coming-of-age story is set in Dublin circa 1985 and follows a high school kid who forms a New Wave band in order to impress a girl. This is one of those movies with a terrific score and toe-tapping tunes called "Up" and "Drive It Like You Stole It."

4. The Commitments

Based on the 1987 novel by Roddy Doyle and directed by Alan Parker, The Commitments is another film about a young Dubliner who starts a band — in this case, it's a soul band. With hits like "Mustang Sally" and "Chain of Fools," The Commitments is a classic for a reason, and one that was adapted for London's West End in 2013.

5. Riverdance

The Irish step dance isn't based on a movie, but there are 5 DVD releases of past productions of the show for you to watch and enjoy on BroadwayHD. Any one of the available productions will make you want to dance around your living room, so move the coffee table out of the way and do a couple of high kicks to keep you from going stir crazy.