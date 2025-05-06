It will also include & Juliet and the 25th anniversary production of Mamma Mia!

Center Theatre Group announced 11 productions for the 2025-26 season.

The Mark Taper Forum season will kick off with Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (October 1–November 9) by Tony nominee Joceyln Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Tony nominee Whitney White (The Last Five Years).

Artistic Director Snehal Desai will direct a new production of Here Lies Love (February 11–March 22) for the Mark Taper Forum. The immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines features a Tony-nominated score by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim.

The third production at the Mark Taper Forum is the 2024 Pulitzer Prize and New York Outer Critics Circle winner Primary Trust (May 20–June 28, 2026), written by Eboni Booth (Paris) and directed by Knud Adams (English).

The Ahmanson Theatre season will include & Juliet (August 13–September 7), featuring a score from Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin’s catalogue of songs, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” and “Larger Than Life‚” and a book by Schitt’s Creek Emmy Award-winning writer David West Read.

That is followed by the thriller Paranormal Activity (November 13–December 7), a new story written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, set in the same world as the blockbuster film series.

Mamma Mia! (June 23—July 19, 2026), featuring the music of ABBA, will return to the Ahmanson for the first time since 2002 as part of its 25th anniversary tour. The musical features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, a book by Catherine Johnson, and direction by Phyllida Lloyd.

The three shows at the Kirk Douglas Theatre are GUAC (October 14 – November 2), written and performed by Manuel Oliver about his son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, who was killed in the Parkland high school shooting, Puppet Up! – Uncensored (July 17–27), an improv puppet show for adults created by Brian Henson, directed by Patrick Bristow, and brought to life by comedian puppeteers from the Jim Henson Company, and the family show Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile (December 5–January 4), developed and directed by Emily Lim, featuring music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady, and co-direction and puppetry design by Toby Olié.

The season also marks the return of MUSE/IQUE with a new concert at the Taper, Like It Like Harlem (August 8–10), in which MUSE/IQUE artistic and music director Rachael Worby pays tribute to artists like Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, Johnny Pacheco, and Pete Rodriguez.

