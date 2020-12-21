2020 Steinberg Playwright Awards Given to 20 Early-to-Mid Career Dramatists

The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust have awarded 20 outstanding early-to-mid career playwrights with 2020 Steinberg Playwright Awards, with each honoree receiving $10,000.

This year's recipients include Ngozi Anyanwu, Lucas Baisch, Jocelyn Bioh, Christopher Chen, Jordan E. Cooper, Nathan Alan Davis, Guadalís Del Carmen, Steph Del Rosso, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Miranda Rose Hall, Aleshea Harris, James Ijames, Candrice Jones, Hansol Jung, Anna Moench, Diana Oh, Madhuri Shekar, Sanaz Toossi, Leah Nanako Winkler, and Rhiana Yazzie.

Nicknamed the "Mimi Awards," the honors are presented annually to playwrights in early and middle stages of their careers who have distinctive and compelling voices, and whose work exhibits exceptional talent and artistic excellence. The awards celebrate the accomplishments of some of the most gifted up-and-coming American playwrights and honor the promise they hold for the future of American theater. The honor would normally honor one playwright with $200,000 but this year, they determined it was crucial to recognize as many artists as possible.