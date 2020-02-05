Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Performance Footage
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical revue opens this weekend at Paper Mill Playhouse.
Paper Mill Playhouse has released a look inside the world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, opening this Sunday, February 9 at the New Jersey theater.
A musical portrait of Webber's five decades of work, the show features songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, and more. Take a look at scenes from the show below.
