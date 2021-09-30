I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce to Inaugurate New Jersey Theater

Ronnie Marmo's solo show I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce will play two performances only on October 8 and 9 at 8pm at The Vogel/Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ.

I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce is written by and stars Marmo, a New Jersey native, and is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantegna. The show offers a provocative and moving portrait of the legendary Lenny Bruce, a controversial comedian who was famously convicted in an obscenity trial in 1964.

An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. His life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film, and, of course, comedy. Bruce's tempestuous personal and professional life was marked by great passion and great pain. His unwavering commitment to free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests, fighting all the way to the Supreme Court.

I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce will be the first theatrical production to play The Vogel.

