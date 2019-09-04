John Bolton to Join Carolee Carmello in Hello, Dolly! National Tour

John Bolton (Anastasia) will join Carolee Carmello as part of the second-year cast of the Hello, Dolly! national tour. The company begins performances September 25 at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri.

Carmello will take on the title role, with Bolton as Horace Vandergelder. They will be joined by Daniel Beeman (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (returning from the original touring cast as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman (Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).

The ensemble will feature Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.

Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the creative team includes Santo Loquasto (scenic and costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), Andy Einhorn (music direction), Larry Hochman (orchestrations), Don Pippin (vocal arrangements), and David Chase (dance arrangements).

