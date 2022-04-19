An American Tail the Musical to Make World Premiere at Children's Theatre Company

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced its 2022-23 season, which will conclude with the world premiere of An American Tail the Musical, slated to perform April 25 - June 18, 2023.

With a new book by Itamar Moses (The Band's Visit) and music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical), An American Tail the Musical tells the story of Fievel Mousekewitz, a young mouse who escapes Russia (a country overrun with Cossack felines) to America (a country with no cats...allegedly). But when a storm at sea separates Fievel from his family, he sets out on a journey to find them in his vast and unfamiliar new home: New York City. Taibi Magar directs.

The musical is based on the 1986 animated feature from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment (CTC commissioned the new work, which is being produced in association with Universal Theatrical Group).

"A lot of people, and maybe especially people of my generation, remember An American Tail as one of the animated film classics of the 1980s," said Moses, "But looking at this material again through the lens of 2022 reveals the urgent timeliness—and indeed timelessness—of a story about America's fundamental origins as a place people, or in this case mice, came from all over the world seeking a better life, the imperfect place they found when they got here, but the potential for that place to be the beacon it's meant to be if only we can all work together."

The CTC season will also include Circus Abyssinia: Tulu (September 13 - October 23), Carmela Full of Wishes (October 18 - December 4), Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (November 8 - January 8, 2023), Locomotion (January 24 - March 5, 2023), and Corduroy (February 14 - April 2, 2023). Click here for more details about the upcoming season at CTC.