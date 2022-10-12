Miami New Drama Announces World-Premiere Cast of Elián

Miami New Drama will present the world premiere of Elián, a new play by Rogelio Martinez and directed by Miami New Drama's artistic director, Michel Hausmann. Performances will run at the Colony Theatre from October 27-November 20, with an official opening set for October 29.

The play is described as follows: "Elián takes us back to 1999, when a young boy was found on the shores of Florida clinging to his life. This is a story of hope that soon falls under the watchful eye of the 24-hour news cycle. We know the story ends with a boy in a closet, a gun pointed at him; but few of us know how it got to that moment. With explosive real-life personalities, gripping moments, and great compassion, Elián pulls back the curtain and reveals how American democracy really works."

The cast of Elián features Daniel Capote as Jorge Mas Santos; René Granado as Juan Miguel González; Mike Iveson as Roger Stone and Bill Clinton; Carmen Pelaez as Janet Reno and Ninoska Pérez; Andhy Mendez as Manny Diaz; Jonathan Nichols-Navarro as Lazaro González, Ricardo Alarcón, and Joe Lieberman; Cristina Ortega as Marisleysis González; Caleb Scott as Al Gore and Donato Dalrymple; and Gaby Tortoledo as various roles.

In addition to Hausmann, the creative team includes associate direction by Tatiana Pandiani, assistant direction by Jessica Farr, scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, costume design by Christopher Vergara, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, sound design and composition by Salomon Lerner, projection design by Yana Biryukova, wig design by Carol Raskin, puppet design by Paul Louis, production stage manager Naomi Zapata, and assistant production stage manager Katelyn Bourke.