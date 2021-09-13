Didi Conn, Donny Most, Loretta Swit, and Adrian Zmed to Star in Middletown at Actors' Playhouse

A quartet of film and television stars from the 1970s and 80s will appear in Dan Clancy's Middletown, which is set to begin performances November 17 at Actors' Playhouse at The Miracle Theatre. Tickets are on sale through December 12.

The cast will feature Didi Conn (Frenchy from Grease), Donny Most (Ralph Malph from Happy Days), Loretta Swit (Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan from M*A*S*H), and Adrian Zmed (Johnny Nogerelli from Grease 2).

According to a press statement, "Middletown follows the story of two couples who endure the roller coaster of life together, including the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Staged without a set or props, the stars read directly from scripts, as if reading from the book of their own lives — and ours." Earlier this year, the show had a streaming production featuring 3/4 of the Actors' Playhouse cast.

Middletown is co-produced by GFour Productions.