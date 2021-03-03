Didi Conn, Don Most, Sandy Duncan, and Adrian Zmed Star in Streaming Play Middletown

Middletown, a new play by Dan Clancy, is currently streaming through April 4.

The streaming production stars Didi Conn (Grease), Sandy Duncan (My One and Only), Adrian Zmed (T.J. Hooker), and Don Most (Happy Days). Middletown has been touring the country since 2019, with Seth Greenleaf serving as director. The play is presented as a reading, with the actors standing at four podiums with scripts.

Middletown tells the story of two couples, Peg and Tom, and Dotty and Don, as they "endure the roller coaster of life together in this exhilarating and universal depiction of love, life, and friendship."

For tickets, click here.