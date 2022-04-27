Sara Gettelfinger, Angie Schworer, and More Join The Cher Show at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the regional theater premiere of The Cher Show. The production will open the theater's 90th season, running from May 12-June 25.

Directed by Gerry McIntyre, The Cher Show follows the iconic pop star through her life and career, with a trio of women playing Cher at different stages. The musical features "35 smash hit songs, two rock-star husbands, and those epic Bob Mackie gowns, all in one fabulous Broadway musical that will turn back time and keep you dancing in your seat." The Cher Show opened on Broadway in December 2018, earning two Tony Awards for Best Leading Actress (Stephanie J. Block) and Best Costume Design (Bob Mackie).

The cast will feature Sara Gettelfinger (Broadway's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Star, Charissa Hogeland (Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert) as Lady, Madeline Hudelson (Surflight Theatre's Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Babe, David Engel (Broadway's La Cage aux Folles) as Bob Mackie/Frank/Robert Altman, Matthew Hydzik (Broadway's The Cher Show) as Gregg Allman/John Southall, Dino Nicandros (3-D Theatricals' The Secret Garden) as Sonny Bono, Angie Schworer (Broadway's The Prom) as Georgia Holt/Lucille Ball, and Zachary Zaromatidis (Bandstand 1st National Tour) as Rob Camilletti. Rounding out the ensemble are Sara Andreas, Lauren Celentano, Anthony Dasilva, Veronica Fianoni, Anna Hiran, Alyssa Ishihara, Nathan Keen, Ian Liberto, Ernesto Olivas, Merrill Peiffer, Dash Perry, Leah Read, BB Stone, Louis A Williams Jr., and John Zamborsky.

Written by Tony nominee Rick Elice, the Ogunquit Playhouse production of The Cher Show will have choreography by Jane Lanier, music direction by Kristin Stowell, set design by Emmy Award winner Andy Walmsley, projection design by John Narun, sound design by Kevin Heard, and the Tony Award-winning Cher costumes originally designed by Bob Mackie.