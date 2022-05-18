The 24 Hour Musicals to Take Place in Los Angeles

On Monday, May 23, Hollywood's Bourbon Room will host the return of the 24 Hour Plays in a special musical edition: The 24 Hour Musicals challenges a group of theater artists to write, stage, and perform a series of short musicals in just 24 hours.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins the night before the show at a kickoff event hosted and sponsored by Neuehouse. Performers, composers, directors, choreographers, music directors, musicians, and production staff gather for a brief talent orientation where they share special talents, skills, desires, and sing some songs. At 11pm, writers and composers begin crafting 15-20 minute musicals overnight; at 9am, actors receive their roles, and directors, choreographers and musicians begin rehearsal. Less than 12 hours later, they must be ready to perform in front of a live audience. The performance takes place at 8pm on May 23 in the Bourbon Room.

Actors scheduled to participate in this year's event include Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead), Kether Donohue (Pitch Perfect), Andrew Leeds (Barry, The Dropout), Mary Faber (Parks and Recreation), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), Erica Chamblee (House of Cards), Gracie Gillam (Teen Beach Movie), Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery), Mina Sundwall (Lost in Space), Rena Strober (Wicked), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Timm Sharp (Enlightened), Lily Brooks O'Briant (Matilda), Paravi (@pxrxvi), John Arthur Hill (The Good Shepherd) and more to be announced soon.

The musicals will be written by Lisa Loeb, Lindsey Kraft, J. Holtham, Brad Silnutzer and Joey Orton, Steve Yockey, and Rachel Axler. They will be directed by Gordon Greenberg, Jaki Bradley, and Michael John Garcés. Other collaborators include choreographer John Carrafa, music supervisor and directors Mark T. Evans, Dwight Rivera, Elizabeth Curtin, Jennifer Lucy Cook, and Angela Parrish. Additional cast and creative team members will be announced soon.