Read Tony Kushner's Screenplay for West Side Story

If you're like me, you watched the opening shots of West Side Story and wondered, What did Tony Kushner write in the stage directions? Wonder no more: Deadline has posted Kushner's entire screenplay for West Side Story online. It's part of the site's "Read the Screenplay" series, which also includes an interview with Kushner and director Steven Spielberg.

West Side Story is Spielberg and Kushner's new film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins. Justin Peck provided new choreography and Gustavo Dudamel conducted the score, with David Newman providing arrangements, Jeanine Tesori working on vocals, and Matt Sullivan serving as executive music producer.

The film stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (Maria), Ariana DeBose (Anita), Mike Faist (Riff), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), and Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her performance as Anita, in the role of Valentina.

According to our review, it's better than the original.

The film has already won three Golden Globes and looks poised to claim several more awards.

Click here to read the screenplay to West Side Story.