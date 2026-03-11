Ro Reddick Invites Audiences to Cold War Choir Practice in Her Award-Winning Play with Songs

When Ro Reddick was a child, she joined a peace choir entirely by accident.

Her best friend sang in it, and one day her mother came, picked her up, and took her there. “It wasn’t even a conversation, it was just like, okay, now I’m in this save the world from itself choir.” They used to meet at the zoo and sing songs. Unbeknownst to Reddick, there was a national chapter that had written a musical and taken members to Moscow. “I remember a few of the older kids in the choir had gone to Russia. When they came back, they were telling us stories about how Russia is different from the United States, obviously. The songs that we sang, they just stuck with me.”

Her award-winning, zany play with songs, Cold War Choir Practice, which just won the 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and is running off-Broadway, reflects on that time, except: “The choir in this play is nationalist and is a little sinister — my choir didn’t have that vibe!”

Meek is a kid living in upstate New York in 1987. She represents a piece of Reddick’s younger self. Our heroine of sorts “is thrown into a sort of maze of Cold War espionage and cult mystery,” explains Reddick: “Her dad runs a local roller rink, and she lives above it with him and her grandmother. Then her uncle comes to visit with his wife, who is sick, and nobody knows really what’s going on with her — she’s just acting a little funny.”

She continues: “Her uncle is a prominent Black conservative in Reagan’s White House, so the politics of the family is very different, and the rupture between the brothers is exposed again.” The play itself is so “bonkers” that Reddick says there was really no need to lean any more into the kookiness of the ’80s in the production, other than the clothes they wear and the technology they use, for its current MCC Theater production (MCC is giving it a full off-Broadway run after an acclaimed engagement via Clubbed Thumb’s 2025 Summerworks festival. Page 73 rounds out the institutional co-producing team).

In the production, Alana Raquel Bowers is playing Meek: “She’s just so brilliant, and she has a lot of depth and groundedness to her that I really appreciate. I just love what she’s doing with it.” Since starting to write the piece in grad school, Reddick says that “the story has clarified and streamlined, and the music has gotten fuller and richer,” and credits director Knud Adams and music director and co-orchestrator Ellen Winter.