West Side Story and More Win 2022 Golden Globe Awards

Movie-musicals reigned supreme at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, the winners of which were announced via Twitter on January 9.

Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story took home three top prizes, including Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, with honors also going to stars Rachel Zegler (Best Actress) and Ariana DeBose (Best Supporting Actress). Joining them was Tick, Tick...Boom! star Andrew Garfield, who won Best Actor for his turn as Jonathan Larson. Disney's Encanto, which features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, earned the Best Animated Feature award.

Winners with theater ties also include Mj Rodriguez, who became the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe, for Pose; Kenneth Branagh, for the screenplay of Belfast; and Jeremy Strong, for his work in Succession.

