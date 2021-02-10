Nina Arianda in Talks to Play Vivian Vance in Aaron Sorkin's I Love Lucy Backstage Film

Tony winner Nina Arianda is in talks to join the cast of Aaron Sorkin's upcoming film Being the Ricardos, a behind-the-scenes look at one fraught week during production of TV's I Love Lucy.

Arianda would play Vivian Vance, who co-starred as Ethel Mertz in the beloved 1950s sitcom. Oscar winner J.K. Simmons is also in negotiations and would play William Frawley, who took on the role of Ethel's husband, Fred. They would join Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, who are expected to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Sorkin's film follows a week on I Love Lucy where there are two crises, one that could end the careers of stars Ball and Arnaz, and another that could end their marriage. Sorkin will direct his screenplay for Amazon Studios. Among the producers are Ball and Arnaz's children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr.