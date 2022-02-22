Netflix Releases Tick, Tick...Boom! Bloopers

If you miss the musical theater frenzy surrounding the release of Lin-Manuel Miranda's film version of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom!, Netflix is here for you.

The streaming service, which released the film (led by the indomitable Tony-winning Andrew Garfield) this past November, tweeted out a blooper reel, featuring a montage of Garfield's most charming antics..

Check out the reel below, and make sure to watch the Oscars on Sunday, March 27 to see if Garfield nabs the top honor for his triple-threat performance.