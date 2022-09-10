Josh Groban, Joshua Henry, Rita Moreno Join ABC's Beauty and the Beast Live Special

Josh Groban, Joshua Henry, and Rita Moreno will join H.E.R. in ABC's animated/live-action hybrid special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, airing Thursday, December 15.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the special will feature live performances woven through the original animated film. As previously announced, H.E.R. will play Belle. Groban, Henry, and Moreno join her as the Beast, Gaston, and the Narrator, respectively.

Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct. Further casting is still to be announced for the evening, which will be taped in front of a live audience and will be available on Disney Plus for streaming beginning December 16.

Beauty and the Beast has songs by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.