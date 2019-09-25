John Stamos Joins ABC's Little Mermaid Live!

John Stamos and Graham Phillips have joined ABC's cast of The Little Mermaid Live!, airing Tuesday, November 5 at 8pm.

Stamos will play Chef Louis, which he also played in the 2016 Hollywood Bowl production. Phillips will take on the role of Prince Eric. They'll join Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Shaggy as Sebastian, and Queen Latifah as Ursula.

The television production will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the animated classic through a hybrid format where live performances are woven into a broadcast of the original film. Sets and costumes will be by Zaldy, with choreography by Nick Florez and R.J. Durrell. The Little Mermaid features songs by Howard Ashman, Alan Menken, and Glenn Slater.

The Little Mermaid Live! is a project unrelated to the upcoming film remake, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel.