Jeff Goldblum to Play a Weekly Jazz Show at the Bourbon Room

The Bourbon Room Hollywood is reopening this summer with an eclectic list of performers, including Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum, who will perform a weekly jazz show beginning August 10.

The venue, which was originally designed for a sit-down immersive production of Rock of Ages, will officially reopen on July 16 and 17 with Brian Justin Crum and special guest Katya (RuPaul's Drag Race). Their new immersive nightlife concert blends together music, drag, and dance to create a whole new genre of entertainment.

On July 24 and 25, Tony nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill) will perform a mix of Broadway hits that reflect the lessons we learned over the past year.

Broadway star Shoshana Bean (Wicked) takes the stage July 29, 30, and 31 to perform a mix of fan favorites from her three solo albums.

For The Record's Tarantino Live will begin previews for its 10th Anniversary production on August 5, with an official opening on August 11 for an open-ended run at The Bourbon Room's theater. The show turns the soundtracks of iconic films into thrilling immersive theatrical experiences. A press statement describes the show as "a spiderweb of hitmen, gangsters, and assassins slaying vinyl classics like 'Son of a Preacher Man,' 'Stuck in the Middle With You,' 'Bang Bang,' and many more."

