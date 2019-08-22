Nick Cordero and Frankie Grande to Star in Immersive Rock of Ages Hollywood

Complete casting has been announced for the immersive Rock of Ages Hollywood, opening this fall at a specially built performance venue and nightlife destination on Hollywood Boulevard named after the venue at the center of the show, the Bourbon Room.

Rock of Ages Hollywood will star Rock of Ages alum and Tony nominee Nick Cordero as Dennis, Rock of Ages alum and star of Nickelodeon's Henry Danger Frankie Grande as Franz Klineman, Connie Jackson as Justice Charlier, Sean Lessard as Stacee Jaxx, Callandra Olivia as Sherrie, Justin Ray as Joey Primo, Pat Towne as Hertz Klineman, Stephanie Renee Wall as Regina, Ian Ward as Drew, Matt Wolpe as Lonny, and Neka Zang as Constance. Also in the company are Tiffany Mallari, Garrett Marshall, Marisa Matthews, Stefan Raulston, and Zoe Unkovich.

Chris D'Arienzo's original book will be directed by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine. The production will also feature original set design by Beowulf Boritt and Jo Winiarski, lighting by Jason Lyons, sound by Ben Soldate, costumes by Eva Maciek, and projections by Zach Borovay, with music supervision by Dave Gibbs, who played in the original Los Angeles and Broadway productions of Rock of Ages.

To commemorate the musical's return to Hollywood Boulevard, producers have imagined a fully immersive experience bringing the show's legendary Bourbon Room to life. The 250-seat theater is connected to a 4,000 square foot bar and nightlife venue with a menu by celebrity chef Todd English and bar experience by Andy Paxson and Dave Gibbs, known for Augustine Wine Bar and Sushi Note in Sherman Oaks.

Rock of Ages opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a six-year run of 2,350 performances. The musical returned to New York City this past June, with a 10th-anniversary production now running off-Broadway at New World Stages.

Previews for Rock of Ages Hollywood will begin on Wednesday, October 23, with six shows a week performing Wednesday through Sunday.